MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police say he refused to leave his former employer’s business. Jordan Childress, 30, was arrested January 28, and charged with Criminal Trespassing, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 3:30 p.m. on January 28, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a business in the 2400 block of West Wall Street to investigate a disturbance with a former employee. That former employee, identified as Childress, had been told earlier in the day by another officer to leave the property and not return. At that time, Childress was escorted off the property and to his home by MPD.

Following a call to 911 that the employee had returned, MPD returned to the scene and found Childress running from the parking lot. According to the affidavit, Childress was asked to stop several times, but he continued running. When Childress tried to climb a fence, MPD was able to catch up with him and bring him to the ground. The responding officer said when he tried to put Childress in handcuffs, he continued resisting and refused to allow officers to cuff his left hand. Eventually, Childress was cuffed and taken to a hospital for medical clearance after officers found an open wound over his eyebrow.

Childress has been released from the Midland County Detention Center after posting an unspecified bond.