LeRoy Montes, 24

ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says 24 year old, Leroy Montes was charged with the online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, which is a second degree felony.

He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, January 12th, and posted a $30,000 bond the next day, January 13th.

