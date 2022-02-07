WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend getting drunk drivers off the street. Two men, both convicted of drunk driving at least three times before, were arrested.

On February 5, deputies with WCSO responded to a crash on County Road 331. At the scene, deputies said they suspected one of the drivers of being intoxicated. That driver, identified as Russell Petrie, of Bothell, Washington, was taken into custody. He has been charged with Driving while Intoxicated, a third-degree felony. According to a Facebook post, Petrie has been convicted of drunk driving at least three other times. Bond for Petrie has not yet been set.







Also on the 5th, deputies arrested Emilio Jose Acosta, of Midland, and charged him with Driving while Intoxicated. Acosta has also been convicted of drunk driving at least three other times. He is being held on at $7,500 bond.

Drivers in the community praised the Sheriff’s Office for the arrests.

One Facebook user wrote, “Great job getting drunk drivers off street.”

Another wrote, “That’s two drunk drivers taken off the road this weekend. Good job…”.