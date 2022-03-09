MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man was arrested over the weekend after police say he got behind the wheel drunk, and caused a crash that seriously injured one person. Alfredo Deanda, 41, has been charged with one count of Intoxication Assault, a third degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:45 a.m. on March 6, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Club Arriba in the 1000 block of S Midkiff to investigate a crash. At the scene, officers found Deanda, who had been driving one of the vehicles. Officers overheard Deanda say he had been drinking and that alcohol may have been a reason for the crash.

One of the officers then asked Deanda to perform a series of field sobriety tests. According to the affidavit, Deanda did not perform all of the tests well. The officer described his observation during the tests: “had a lack of smooth pursuit in both of his eyes…missed heel to toe multiple times…turned improperly…swaying, using his arms for balance…”.

The officer then asked Deanda how the crash occurred. According to the affidavit, Deanda said he had been in a verbal argument with his wife when he left her behind at the bar and got into his vehicle. Deanda said he pulled out from the parking lot into the street where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Deanda told the officer he had about two shots of Tequila and six beers while at Club Arriba. The officer noted that Deanda had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Deanda was then taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where doctors drew his blood; he was then medically cleared and taken to the Midland County Detention Center for processing.

According to the affidavit, the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured in the crash. Doctors said the other driver had a dislocated or broken right knee, as well as torn tendons.

Deanda was later released from jail on a $25,000 bond.