Midland man arrested for assaulting mom, spitting in deputy’s face

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)-The Midland County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following a domestic assault earlier this week.

Daniel Pando Balderas, 39, has been charged with Failure to Identify by Giving False Information, Family Assault, and Harassment of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, around 11:00 a.m. on June 16, MCSO responded to the hospital after a victim told hospital staff she had been assaulted by her son.

The victim told investigators she had driven to her son’s RV, which is on her property, to give him water. Balderas allegedly told his mother he didn’t want water, he wanted Rosa’s. The victim said when she refused to take her son to get the food, he pushed her out of the doorway of the RV, causing her to fall and hit her back on the RV steps. The fall left visible bruises on the victim’s back, according to the affidavit.

A deputy later found Balderas walking through a neighborhood near NCR 1275 and WCR 52.

When the deputy tried to talk to Balderas, he gave a false name and refused to provide MCSO with his date of birth.

Balderas continued walking until another deputy arrived on the scene and deputies were able to detain him.

While the deputies were putting Balderas in the back of the car, he spit in the face of one of the arresting deputies.

The affidavit also says that deputies had responded to previous assaults involving Balderas. On June 11, he allegedly assaulted his father, on June 13, he allegedly assaulted a neighbor.