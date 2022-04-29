MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars for his involvement in a hit and run crash last year that left his father seriously injured. Reginald Gilbert Jr. has been charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, and Duty on Striking an Unattended Vehicle.

The accident happened in September of 2021, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the hit and run crash on South J Street and found several wrecked vehicles. Investigators said an unknown driver in a Ford Ranger crashed into a truck that was parked on the street in front of a house then continued driving and hit another parked truck before hopping a curb and crashing into a tree. The driver of the Ford ran away from the scene before police arrived.

At the scene, police found the passenger of the Ford on the ground, badly injured. That victim was later identified as Reginald Gilbert Sr. He was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Fort Worth with a broken leg, broken hip, and head injury.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, investigators continued processing the scene and found methamphetamines and marijuana inside the wrecked Ford. The affidavit stated the Ford sustained significant damage in the crash. In fact, the people inside the truck reportedly hit the dash with so much force, the dash was crushed. According to police, neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Officers later spoke with the owner of the Ford truck. That man told police he had loaned the truck to his son and the younger Gilbert so they could do some landscape work. The man’s son was supposed to return the truck, but never did.

Police then spoke with the senior Gilbert, who was still in the hospital recovering. Gilbert Senior said he was asleep in the passenger seat and wasn’t sure who was driving the truck.

Months went by before a few anonymous tips came in to Crime Stoppers that identified Gilbert Junior as the man behind the wheel. One tipster reportedly told investigators that Gilbert Junior ran from the scene because he wanted to “stash his dope”. The anonymous source said at the time of the crash, the younger Gilbert had been using drugs and hadn’t slept in seven days.

Following a slew of Crime Stoppers tips, officers finally obtained an arrest warrant for Gilbert Jr. on April 20. He was taken into custody on April 22 and remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $51,000.