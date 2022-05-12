MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after a young family member made an outcry of sexual abuse. 40-year-old Michael Counterman has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a home to investigate. The child was taken to a child advocacy center where she spoke with forensic interviewers. The girl spoke in detail about the abuse and said Counterman had abused her several times since she was four years old.

During the interview, the child said Counterman told her not to tell her mom about the abuse and she was afraid she would get in trouble if she told. However, the child reportedly said, “she was finally brave enough” and told a friend what was happening to her.

The affidavit stated Counterman denied the abuse but did provide a DNA sample for the investigation. Counterman was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $150,000.