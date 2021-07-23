Midland man arrested, charged with burglary, indecent exposure

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man who was arrested for indecent exposure in 2019 has been arrested again for committing similar crimes.

Haywen Carrie Oneal, 26, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with the intention of committing another felony, indecency with a child by exposure, and indecent exposure.

Around 10:20 a.m. on July 21, an officer with the Midland Police Department was sitting in his parked patrol car across from Ranchland Apartments at 1212 E Wadley when he was approached by three women.

According to an affidavit, the women told the officer a man had broken into their apartment while they were sleeping and had exposed himself and committed inappropriate acts while they slept. One victim told the officer she woke up while the man was there and was able to use her phone to record Oneal in the act.

As the officer was talking to the women, he saw two men walking nearby. The officer stopped the men and identified one as the accused.

Oneal told MPD he had been given permission by one of the victims to enter the apartment and that all he was doing was adjusting his shorts.

One of the victims told MPD she had previously spent time with Oneal but had never given him permission to enter the apartment.



According to the affidavit, Oneal also exposed himself to a child and staff at a Stripes store located at 1100 E Wadley a month ago.