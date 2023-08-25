MIDLND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after a child made an outcry of sexual assault. Ramiro Anchondo Lopez, 62, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to court records, on August 20, investigators with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were contacted after the mother of an 11-year-old girl found some concerning text messages. The mother told investigators she’d found messages between the victim and her friend about being sexually assaulted.

When the mother asked the child if anyone had ever touched her inappropriately, the victim said Lopez had assaulted her. In an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl told a forensic expert that the unwanted contact began when she was between five and seven years old and that it had happened multiple times.

Lopez was arrested on a warrant and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.