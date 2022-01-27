MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Jalen Harris, 21, has been charged with assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on December 14, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment complex to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman. At the scene, the officer found an injured woman who said she was five months pregnant and had been punched in the face by her boyfriend, identified as Harris.

The victim told police Harris had come to her apartment around 9:00 p.m. and at one point during the evening, he had gone to the restroom. The victim told investigators when Harris came out of the restroom, he “started acting weird” and told the victim to “take him”.

The victim then asked Harris where he wanted to go and he kept saying “take me”, with no real explanation about where he wanted to go. The affidavit said at that point, Harris grabbed the victim’s keys and started to leave the apartment.

When the victim tried to take back her keys, Harris started punching her in the face, the affidavit said. The victim then tried to calm Harris down and told him she would take him to his mother’s house.

Once outside, the victim tried to run away, but Harris caught her and grabbed her by the neck, according to the affidavit. The pregnant woman then told Harris he was “going to jail” if he didn’t let go. Eventually Harris let go and walked away from the apartment complex. The victim was then able to call 911.

The investigating officer said the victim had visible swelling and bruising around her eye and was complaining of pain. Because of her injuries, the officer told the victim he was going to apply for a protection order against Harris.

Harris was eventually arrested earlier this week on a warrant and is now being held on a $5,000 bond.

In June of 2019, Governor Greg Abbot signed into law a bill introduced by State Representative Brooks Landgraf that created harsher penalties for anyone found guilty of assaulting a pregnant woman. Prior to that bill, the crime was considered a class A misdemeanor. Under the current law, anyone convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman is now charged with a felony and faces between two and 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, or both.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and you need help, the Crisis Center of West Texas has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached toll-free at 1-866-627-4747.