Midland man arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police have arrested a man accused of assault.

Glenn Kounce, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On August 22, MPD responded to a disturbance at ReNew Scotsdale Apartments in the 2600 block of Midland Drive after a woman called and said she had been beaten up by her boyfriend.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived, they found the victim with a large bump on her forehead and bleeding from her nose. The victim was also missing a fingernail and had bloody hands.

The victim told police she and her boyfriend had an argument after they found jewelry in their bed. The argument ended when they agreed the jewelry must have come from using a communal washer. However, after the argument died down, the victim said Kounce began calling her names and made a motion “as if he was going to hit” her. The victim told police she had just recovered from a black eye and feared Kounce would follow through with his threats.

The affidavit states, that is when Kounce began punching the victim in the head. The victim said she tried to cover her head with a blanket, but Kounce pulled the blanket out of her hands and ripped her nail off. The victim tried to call 911 but told police Kounce took her phone and threw a glass bottle at her head before leaving the apartment.

Kounce later returned a shattered phone to the victim and left.

While interviewing the victim, the officer saw Kounce drive by the apartment. He then pulled Kounce over and arrested him for assault and interfering with the victim’s request for emergency assistance. Based on the claims of previous domestic assault, the arresting officer applied for an emergency protective order on the victim’s behalf.