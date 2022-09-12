AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Midland fugitive to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for 41-year-old Antonio Gonzalez.

DPS said Gonzalez is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by strangulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico.

If you know where Gonzalez may be found, please call 1-800-252-TIPS.