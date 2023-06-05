MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after a scary encounter with children at a motel. Allan Chad Collins, 46, has been charged with Kidnapping.

According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a motel located at 3808 W Wall Street to investigate a complaint. At the motel, officers met with the owner who said she wanted officers to check on a man renting a room because he’d been turning the power off to the hotel throughout the day. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges but did want officers to speak with the man.

Officers then made contact with Collins who advised them that he had been shutting the power off because he “wanted to”. After speaking with Collins, officers returned to their patrol vehicle to conduct their standard database checks.

While still sitting in the patrol car, a man approached the officers and said that earlier in the day, his son and his son’s friend had been riding their bikes when Collins approached and asked them if they wanted to come to his hotel room and do some cocaine. The children said they told Collins no, and that’s when Collins allegedly grabbed one of the boys and tried to pull him towards his motel room. The children escaped and then ran to tell their father, who approached the officers to report the incident.

Collins was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.