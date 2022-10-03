MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Bishops Castle to investigate a disturbance with weapons. At the scene, officers found Johnson working on a door that had been damaged during an argument with his spouse. Officers separated Johnson and the victim, who were yelling at each other, to prevent further escalation of the situation between them.

Investigators then spoke with the woman who said she and Johnson had been drinking in Odessa and that Johnson became angry and punched the dashboard for no reason during the drive home. When the couple arrived home, Johnson reportedly entered the home first and locked his wife outside. That’s when the woman said she kicked in the front door.

At that point, investigators said Johnson was seen on security video exiting the home with a butter knife in his hand. Johnson said he never threatened the victim with the knife, but rather wanted to “bar the door” with the knife to keep his wife from coming inside.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.