MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a former girlfriend, assaulted her, and held her for ransom. Derrick Keon Jones, 43, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

According to a Midland Police Department report, on December 5, officers were dispatched to a hotel after several people called 911 and said a friend had been kidnapped and was being held hostage. One caller told a 911 dispatcher that the suspect, identified as Jones, had threatened her with a gun when she visited the hotel to try and check on her friend’s wellbeing and another caller said Jones had told them they’d need to bring $300 for the woman’s release. Another caller said that Jones was “crazy” and trying to be the victim’s “pimp”.

At the hotel, investigators confirmed that Jones was renting a room and then approached the door but were unable to see inside the room because the curtains were drawn. As more officers arrived on the scene, Jones opened the door with his hands up and asked what was going on. Officers tried to get Jones to move away from the doorway for questioning, but he initially refused. However, he eventually complied and was put into a squad car pending an investigation.

Inside the hotel room, officers found a woman on the bed wearing only a shirt and underwear. Investigators said the woman had obvious injuries from a recent assault, including two swollen black eyes, “cauliflower ear”, which indicates damage to the cartilage from a hard hit, a large red welt on the side of her head, as well as black and blue bruises on her arms, hands, and wrist.

When asked about her injuries, officers said the woman was hesitant to tell them what happened and initially lied and said she’d been “jumped” by some women in the parking lot earlier that day. However, officers confronted the victim about her story and said they knew her injuries were fresh and not hours old; at that, the victim confessed that Jones had assaulted her in the hotel room.

According to the victim, she visited Jones in his hotel room that morning to call off their five-month long relationship. The woman said when she tried to break up with Jones, he told her she would not be leaving him. Investigators asked the woman if she’d tried to leave the hotel room at any point, and she said she hadn’t because she “knew better” and feared for her safety if she tried to leave. According to investigators, the victim’s fear of the suspect was “clear” to them.

The victim then said that her friend had arrived at the hotel room around 10:00 a.m. to check on her. That’s when Jones reportedly threatened her friend with a firearm amid an argument about the victim. That firearm was later located in the hotel bathroom , a violation of Jones’ felony probation.

Speaking with witnesses, officers learned that Jones had demanded $300 from friends and family members, or sexual relations from the victim’s friend, in order for the victim’s release.

In an interview with police, Jones tried to tell investigators that the victim was assaulted by several women in the parking lot, and he denied hitting the victim. He then tried to point the finger at the victim and called her prostitute who owed him money for the things he’d purchased for her.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a $500,000 bond and a U.S. Marshal hold.