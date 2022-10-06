MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly gave a child alcohol and then sexually assaulted her. Corey Mitchell, 45, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court records, the investigation began on September 1 when officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a school after the principal said a student reported that she had been sexually assaulted while living with a family member earlier in the year. Investigators then met with the child’s mom and asked her to bring her daughter to the police station so they could learn more about the child’s allegations.

At the station, the little girl’s mother said that her daughter lived with Mitchell from January to June. She said when the little girl returned to her home in July, she told her that Mitchell had “touched” her while they were watching a movie. The little girl, who was not identified by age in the affidavit, said Mitchell had given her alcohol to the point that she got sick and threw up. The child said that after she vomited, she went to lie down on the couch and the room started to spin- that is when the child said that Mitchell approached her.

The little girl was taken to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. During that interview, the victim went into explicit detail about what happened. She said Mitchell gave her vodka and after she threw up, Mitchell helped her clean up. The child said that is when Mitchell began rubbing her legs. She said Mitchell took her pants off and kept touching her; she then stated, “That is the night (Mitchell) almost took my virginity”. The victim said it hurt and that Mitchell stopped and said to himself, “No, no, no, what am I doing”.

According to the victim, Mitchell woke up the next morning and acted as if nothing had happened. He did, however, reportedly apologize by saying he was sorry for “whatever he did”.

On September 23, Mitchell came to the police station to speak with detectives about the allegations against him. According to the detective, during that interview Mitchell acknowledged that the child had lived with him for several months, however he denied ever giving the child alcohol and said he had never been inappropriate with her. Investigators said that Mitchell did admit to drinking often but stated he didn’t think he had ever gotten drunk enough to black out and forget something that he had done. Mitchell then said he thought the victim must be lying and agreed that he would take a polygraph test if needed.

Then, on September 28, Mitchell reached out to detectives and said he wanted to come to the station and speak with them again. During that interview Mitchell reportedly said he felt like he was “in a bad position and wasn’t sleeping well”. That’s when Mitchell reportedly admitted that he had a problem with alcohol but that he didn’t think he had it in him to touch a child inappropriately. However, he told detectives “If I step outside of myself and see myself from someone else’s point of view, I have to say it is possible that I could have done something like that.”

Mitchell reportedly never directly admitted to the crime but did say the little girl would be safer if she wasn’t around him while he was drinking. He then said he didn’t have any thoughts about abusing children but that he would be willing to go to counseling and those “classes that sex offenders take” because he thought it might help him.

Following that interview, investigators requested an arrest warrant and Mitchell was taken into custody on October 5. He remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon; his bond had not yet been set.