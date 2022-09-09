ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument.

According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a panic alarm that was activated at the N-N-Out store located on W 10th Street. When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered that employees had locked the front to keep a suspect, later identified as Cortez, detained until police arrived.

Investigators then spoke with the owner of the store who said that Cortez had been into the store a week before and had cased two checks issued by a local business. The owner stated that on September 3, the bank returned those checks and said they could not be paid because the account on which the checks were drawn had been closed. Employees were instructed not to case any checks issued to Cortez or issued by the business account in the future.

Then, on the 6th, Cortez returned to the store and cashed a check drawn on the same account- in all, he walked away with about $2,750. The employee who cashed the check said she did not notice a note taped to the register warning employees about Cortez. The employee stated that moments after she cashed the first check, Cortez returned with another check in the amount of $2,456.93. That is when the store owner and employees confronted Cortez and locked him in the store.

Investigators then spoke with Cortez who reportedly said he had been injured while working for the oil company listed on the checks and that the company had paid him a $20,000 settlement in exchange for him not suing the company- he said that is why he was cashing so many large checks. He then changed his story and said he obtained the checks from a woman who has “a book filled with fraudulent checks”- he said he and the unnamed woman had been cashing the checks in both Midland and Odessa.

In all, Cortez was accused of cashing three checks at the store, one for $2,750.45, another worth $4,150.00, and another worth $2,745.10. Cortez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $6,000 bond.