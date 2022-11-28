MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into an RV and injured a man inside. Clay Cockerham, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, around 10:30 a.m. on November 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to an RV park off WCR 134 to investigate a disturbance with weapons after an RV owner called 911 and said a man, identified as Cockerham, had broken in.

At the scene, deputies met with the victim who said Cockerham began banging on the outside of the RV before breaking a window. After the window was broken, the victim said he approached the front door to confront Cockerham; that’s when Cockerham reportedly pushed his way into the home at knifepoint and cut the victim’s chest. After a physical fight, the victim disarmed Cockerham and called 911 for help.

Cockerham was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical clearance and was then booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.