MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked the mother of his child with a box cutter while she was in the shower. 25-year-old Juan Rivas-Urias has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Caldera Boulevard after a woman called 911 and said she’d been attacked. While on the phone with a dispatch operator, the victim stated she was hiding in the bathroom from her son’s father, identified as Rivas-Urias, and did not know if he was still inside the apartment or not.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect inside and placed him in handcuffs and had him wait in a patrol car while they spoke with the victim. Investigators said the victim had multiple injuries including a three-inch cut to her shoulder blade, and a deep stab wound to her foot.

Officers then spoke with the suspect who stated that he and his girlfriend were arguing when he got mad, grabbed a box cutter, and held it up. Rivas-Urias stated that he did not harm the woman, but also admitted that he has “anger issues and blacks out when he gets mad”, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said they found the box-cutter inside the home and that it had been washed prior to their arrival.

While heading to the Midland County Detention Center, officers stated that Rivas-Urias once again stated that he never intended to hurt the victim. However, officers stated that MPD had been to the home before on another domestic violence call involving the same suspect and victim and investigators were worried the violence could continue. They applied for an emergency protective order on behalf of the victim.

Rivas-Urias remained in jail as of Thursday morning. His bond has been set at $60,000.