GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed in a Glasscock County crash earlier this month has been identified as 28-year-old Edward Scott Abendroth Jr., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. Abendroth was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. on November 3 on SH 158, about 10 miles west of Garden City. Troopers responded to the scene and found three semi-trucks pulling trailers involved in a collision. Investigators said Abendroth was traveling eastbound on SH 158 when he “failed to control” his speed and struck another semi-truck that was traveling in ahead of him.

Another diver in a semi-truck, heading westbound, was struck by debris from the initial crash, which caused him to lose control. Investigators said that semi-truck, which was hauling 120 cattle, then slid and rolled. 44 cattle were found dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.