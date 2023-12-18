MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed Aaron Kinsey as Chair of the Texas State Board of Education on Monday, with a term set to expire on December 17, 2025.

Kinsey will succeed Dr. Keven Ellis, who served as Chair since he was appointed in 2019 by the Governor. Dr. Ellis willl continue to serve on the SBOE.

“Dr. Keven Ellis’ time as SBOE Chair marked great achievements for Texas families,” said Governor Abbott. “Dr. Ellis’ steadfast commitment to public education helped us build opportunities to ensure a brighter future for all Texas children, and I thank him for his service to our state. Aaron Kinsey’s previous service in the Air Force and depth of experience as a business leader will be a boon to the SBOE as he assumes this important role. Working together with Aaron and the SBOE, Texas will continue to prepare our students to reach greater heights in the Texas of tomorrow.”

Aaron Kinsey, of Midland, is the SBOE District 15 Representative. He is CEO of American Patrols, Inc., which is an aviation oilfield services company. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2005 to 2014. During those nine years, he was a pilot, flying 120 combat missions in a C-130, and taught pilot training and instructor pilot courses.

Kinsey is a member of the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation Committee on School Finance/Permanent School Fund and chair of the Committee on Strategic Planning and Policy, which manages $55 billion in investments for Texas education.

He is also a member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation Liberty Leadership Council, former member of the Adam Smith Society Host Committee, and former community group leader for Redeemer Midland Church.

Kinsey received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Finance from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.