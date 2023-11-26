MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Midland Lee Rebel, Cedric Benson will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in the 2024 class.

Benson was a lethal weapon for the Rebels back in 1998-200, where he helped lead Rebel nation to a state title hat trick. As a Rebel, Benson was a leading rusher in Class 5A in all three seasons, more specifically lead the class in 1999(3,526 tot. yrds.) and 2000(2,871 tot. yrds.).

He finished his time as a Rebel with a total of 8,418 total yards and recorded six 300-yard rushing games. Benson remains the number 8 all-time rusher on the Texas High School rushing list.

Benson then went on to play for the Texas Longhorns and finished, and remains, the number two all-time rusher in school history with 5,540 total yrds.

He made the jump to the NFL in 2005 when he was drafted number four overall by the Chicago Bears before finding his spot with the Cincinnati Bengals. As a Bengal, he had three consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons(2009-2011).

The class of 2024 will be introduced on December 16th at the UIL State Championship with the eight other members. The banquet will be held in Waco, TX, May 18th, 2024.