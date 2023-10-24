MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the goal of introducing hiring businesses to people that are new to the area, the Job Fair and Expo includes companies that are looking for rig crew, drivers, warehouse workers, and more.

We spoke to Dan Nicholas, owner of one of the organizing partners, Alpha Omega Leadership, about the importance of holding these fairs.

“I believe that companies are made out of people, and so people are our best resource,” said Nicholas. “What we try to do is help people that are struggling, regardless of their past. We also try to mentor people into a more valuable way of looking at business and doing ethical ways of persuasion and influence and doing better for our workforce and for our futures.”

Representatives from the Fair say the group hopes to be able to hold another event sometime this year, in Midland.

You can head to the Insight Job Fairs website to look at some of the companies that were at the fair and looking for new hires.