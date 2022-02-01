MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The MISD school board hosted a board meeting on January 19th to discuss the plans for Washington STEM Academy and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

According to the MISD school board, Washington STEM was chosen for the new location of YWLA because the campus met the needs of the all-girls school. Also, the MISD school board stated that Washington STEM is the most underutilized campus in the district.

Community members shared their thoughts on why they believe Washington STEM should remain as is and how others say YWLA needs a permanent home.

We spoke to longtime Midlander and community advocate Courtney Ratliff who says that Washington has stood as a historical school for decades. Ratliff shared that the formerly known Booker T. Washington Elementary School was one of few institutions that Black and brown students could attend before MISD was desegregated.

“People talked about how they’ve had generations of their family attend the school and how now that ends for so many of the people who have lived in South Midland,” says Ratliff.

Midland ISD Secretary Katie Joyner, shared that she is aware of the effects this might have on the community that has grown up in that area.

“The spirit and the way and the why and how Washington was established I also think cannot go unnoticed and underappreciated I understand that it’s a magnet it’s not technically a neighborhood school but I also understand it holds a lot of significance for our community,” says Joyner.

As stated by MISD, changes being made to the longtime magnet school will go into effect starting the 2022-23 academic school year.

Washington students have the option of attending other Midland ISD campuses with priority to certain MISD campuses.