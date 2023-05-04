MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local organizations are coming together for the Out of Darkness Campus Walk this weekend. This is the first of its kind for the West Texas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and organizers said, it’s much more than just a walk- it’s also a way to let local students know they aren’t alone.

“Suicide is the third leading cause of death for students aged 15 to 24, so we’re really focusing on awareness and prevention. We want to make sure that our students are equipped to be able to handle if they’re having mental health issues and also, if their friends are having mental health issues,” said organizer Kimberly Crisp.

The walk will be held on Midland College’s campus Saturday, May 6. Participants can register on site beginning at 9:30 a.m. or prior to the event online. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

If your or someone you love is experiencing a mental health emergency or is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call 988 for free, confidential help.