MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD kicked off its first day! That itinerary included a walk-through with the district’s Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard.

“Elementary is such an exciting place to start in the morning, the little ones are excited, kindergarten is coming in, it might be their first opportunity at a school,” said Dr. Howard.

She says the typical first day in a classroom looks different in every grade, but one thing remains the same…

“Learning the procedures mainly, how we’re going to do school in the classroom, how we come into the building, how we come into the classroom, I visited a cafeteria just a minute ago where they were getting ready to go to lunch,” said Dr. Howard.

Joining the district in the middle of last year, Dr. Howard is excited to be there from the start of this new school year.

“I’m most excited to start the year at day one, I transitioned in last year halfway thru the year, so being able to start this year from the very beginning, I’m very excited about that. Very excited about our campus and district leadership we have in place and the strategic plan that we’re rolling out,” said Dr. Howard.

She says she’s also excited about filling most all teacher vacancy spots ahead of the first day.

“95% fill rate, which were very excited about…. It’s the first day for teachers and the superintendent, we don’t sleep well the night before, because we’re as anxious and excited as students are out there. For all our first-year teachers out there thank you for joining MISD, thankyou you for what you did today, we know they’ll be tired at the end of the day, and they’ll be back tomorrow to do it again,” said Dr. Howard.

All in all, the first day kicked off as a success in the tall city.

We asked Dr. Howard if she saw any crying parents? She replied: “I didn’t see any! If they were they got their tissue before I saw them, I saw some happy parents, like thanks yall have them today but parents thank you for choosing MISD and allowing us to educate your kids,” said Dr. Howard.