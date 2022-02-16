MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Keeping the school district safe one paw at a time. Ziva, the K-9 officer for Midland Independent School District has served the students and staff of MISD for several years now. Trained by MISD K-9 Unit Officer Oscar Rodriguez, says Ziva the Belgian Malinois takes commands in dutch to prevent her from being manipulated by perpetrators.

Ziva is able to sniff out illegal drugs, particularly anything containing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Officer Rodrigez says that the role Ziva plays in protecting the students and staff at MISD is vital, and couldn’t get the job done without her.

“Without her, we wouldn’t know anything that was in there so she finds all the stuff that’s not supposed to be in there as far as marijuana drugs cocaine heroine not to say that there was any kind of heavy drugs inside the campuses now, but she can detect that kind of stuff,” says Officer Rodriguez.

A dynamic duo, Ziva and Officer Rodriguez have worked together for a little over three years and the pair routinely patrol all 40 campuses of Midland ISD to ensure the safety of students and staff. Now that Ziva is 8 years old, she only has a few years left before she has to hang up her vest and retire from the force.

“We learn our mannerisms like her habits and my habits being that she’s nonverbal um I have to learn her cues, her head nods and everything like that so that’s what I have to learn from her,” says Rodriguez.