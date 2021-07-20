Midland infant fighting for her life, community to host fundraiser for medical bills

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Two-month-old Jeannie Printz was born in May.

She has spent the first two months of her life within the walls of a Dallas hospital.

Jeannie was born with severe heart abnormalities; she had her first of three open heart surgeries just a couple of weeks ago. Her second surgery is planned for October.





“She’s fought a few infections and continues to thrive in-spite of her illness. She has gone through so much in her short life and shows her spunk every day,” an email to our newsroom reads.

Jeannie’s mother, Esmeralda Printz, spends her time in Dallas at Jeannie’s bed side. While her father, Tyler Printz, and her brother, two-year-old Tyler Jr. divide their time between Midland and Dallas.

Now, family and friends are planning a fundraiser to help with travel expenses and medical bills.

The fundraiser, a plate sale and car wash, will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. August 1st at 583 W Florida.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account for Jeannie and her parents if anyone wishes to donate now.