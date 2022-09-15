MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after investigators said he assaulted his wife. 30-year-old Enrique Estrada has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an affidavit, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home on Camp Drive to investigate after someone called 911. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said her husband, identified as Estrada, hit her over the head with a bottle. Officers noted the victim had blood on the side of her face, in her mouth, and covering both of her hands.

Investigators tried to get more details from the victim, but she stated she did not want to provide any evidence of the assault and refused to cooperate. When asked why she said, “If I end up dead, then I’ll be dead.” The woman stated she did not want to press charges against her husband, nor did she want a restraining order.

Officers later found Estrada in a parking lot- they said when they approached, Estrada turned around, placed his hands behind his back and told them to take him to jail. Estrada was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.