MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This week the Midland Human Coalition featured six-year-old German Shepherd mix Taiko as its Pet of the Week.

Those caring for Taiko said she is calm and laid back and gets along well with children. However, she was surrendered by her previous owner because she didn’t get along well with a smaller dog in the home. It’s recommended that Taiko share her forever home with dogs her size. If you would like to see if your pets get along with Taiko, just call 432-557-3405 or email to set up a meeting.

Those wanting to help furry friends like Taiko are invited to participate in the group’s upcoming Hot Dog Run. The dog-friendly, family friendly fundraiser benefits MHC’s rescue operations. Each year, the group saves between 300 and 400 pets from euthanasia by finding them forever homes. The Hot Dog Run is a unique, fun filled experience for people and dogs of all breeds and sizes. The race allows participants to run or walk alongside their four-legged friends. There is even a pet costume contest.

If you’d like to register for the event, which will be held May 7 at the Bush Tennis Center, you may do so here.