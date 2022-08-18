MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic.

Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets made it safely from the home after lightning hit.





Homeowner Chris Burns said of the loss, “I’m just glad my family got out and all of our animals are safe. A house is just a place to keep your stuff.”

Now, the community is coming together to try and raise money to help the family get back on its feet. If you would like to help, you donate to the gofundme here.