MIDLAND, Texas — Some people are speaking out after they were victims of a hit and run on Neely Avenue in Midland. People in the area say this isn’t the first time this has happened and it probably won’t be the last.

On Tuesday morning, Midland resident, Jennifer Cabrera became a victim of a hit and run on Neely Avenue, when police say a truck sideswiped her families truck and just took off.

“Just rammed into my husbands truck that was parked right in front of our house. It’s a residential street, they’re not supposed to be going fast it was school time,” said Cabrera.

After speaking with law enforcement, she said they confirmed that this street in particular, is very busy. She said hit and runs and accidents in general, happen all the time on Neely Avenue, and that it probably won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Cabrera added, “Yeah, definitely there’s been a few accidents on that street. There’s been a few accidents on that street. It kind of makes you hesitate to even open your door.”

Luckily, Cabrera’s family had a camera set up to see the crash happen. They posted it to Facebook and many people have seen it. Cabrera said that posting the video, is the best way to spread awareness of this crime.

“Hopefully, people will just be more aware of their surroundings and just kind of slow down,” emphasized Cabrera.

The Midland Police Department says this happens on a daily basis. So much so, they have an investigator specifically for this type of crime.

Chane Blandford with MPD said, “It’s to the point where we have a investigator, part of our traffic unit, they have a hit and run investigator, solely just for hit and runs.”

MPD said if this happens there are many things you should do:

Call 911 immediately

Never chase after the vehicle

Make sure to take as many pictures and videos as possible

If necessary/possible, get off the road

Stay calm!

Blandford said the most important thing for anyone involved in a hit run is to stay calm and make sure everyone is okay first.

“Just remain calm, getting in an accident is not a fun time, it’s a tragedy. It can be scary and that fear can cause you to get angry, just relax, be calm,” added Blandford.

MPD said to make sure to be aware of your surroundings and do not hesitate to contact them if you ever find yourself in this situation.