MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For the first time in 95 years, Midland High School is the 6A UIL One Act Play State Champion, with their production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”

Alex Gonzalez won an award for All-Star Cast

Jade Lang won an award for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast

MHS’ first appearance was in 1944, when they performed “The Eve of St. Mark” Act II by Maxwell Anderson. The school has finished second four times (1947, 1960, 1961 and 1976).