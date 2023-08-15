MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Kidd family, of Midland, said it witnessed a “miracle” after their son, Jaxson, was seriously injured during a football scrimmage.

“This is a fact: Jaxson should be paralyzed from the neck down,” the family said in a Facebook post.

During a scrimmage last Saturday, Jackson was involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision. The family said he fell to the ground and lost feeling in his limbs for 5-7 seconds. Once the feeling returned, the teen jumped to his feet and began walking around and tried to resume playing.

“He went back in for a few plays until he realized he just couldn’t do it.”

That’s when Jaxson reportedly returned to the sideline and began stretching his neck. The pain continued and that night, Jaxson was taken to the emergency room.

“The medical staff immediately took him back to do a CT Scan and 10 minutes later, we heard the words that will change Jaxson’s life forever…there is a burst fracture on the C5 vertebrae,” the Kidd family said. “How did none of the fragments not enter the spinal cord after Jaxson went back in or after all of the movement and stretching he was doing afterward? We have so many questions that we don’t even really like to think about, but we are so thankful that God protected Jaxson and that He has been with us every step of the way. He must have very big plans for Jaxson, and we can’t wait to see what they are.”

While Jaxson is now recovering from surgery, the family said it is grateful for friends and family, the MHS coaching staff, medical staff, and prayer warriors from all over for who have been there during a time of need.

You can read the family’s full post here.