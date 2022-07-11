MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health is hosting their eighth annual Wellness Tour, starting tomorrow through July 16th.



The event will be promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland community. The wellness week was created and organized by Midland Health with the help of City of Midland, Midland ISD,

Healthy City, Midland College, Keep Midland Beautiful and more.



Overview of Events

• Park and Recs bingo all week and enter in for prizes on Saturday

• Midland College open house at the Physical Education Building

• MISD Athletics for Mindfulness at the park

• Hiking with Sibley Nature Center

• YMCA free group classes

• Blood Drive

• mōtiv FITNESS free group class

• Free STI & HIV testing at The Life Center

• Sibley Nature Center will lead ocean yoga at the libraries

• Hear from Dr. Zhang on compassion, fatigue, burnout, and self-care

• Join Healthy City for Cooking Demos at West Texas Food Bank and grocery store tours at HEB

• Free back to school physicals at Community Children’s Clinic

• Join Keep Midland Beautiful for a recycle relay at Centennial Park

• Free eye exams at Casa de Amigos for those who are uninsured

• Low-cost pet vaccinations and microchips at Fix West Texas

• The River Fine Arts has Dancing at the Park

• Visit the Fire Department’s Wet N’ Wild event at CJ Kelly Park

• Close the week out with our new vendor, Ninja Nation obstacle course, interactive resource fair and more at the Horseshoe



Don’t miss the activities, resources and fun all week long. And, for a full schedule of events, visit midlandwellnesstour.com.