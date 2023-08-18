MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health and Midland College announced Friday the reopening of the Midland College Radiologic Program.

According to a release from Midland Health, the program has been resurrected after 13 years to cater to the demands of the medical community in response to the pressing need for skilled radiologic technologists in the region. Midland Health currently has 20 full-time and part-time positions open, highlighting this demand for technologists.

“We are extremely excited to reintroduce the Midland College Radiologic Technology Program,” said Kelly Wright, Director of Radiology at Midland Health. “The program’s revival underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between educational institutions and the ever-evolving needs of the medical field. This initiative aligns with our mission of leading healthcare for greater Midland.”

Beginning Monday, August 21st, the class of eleven students will be embarking on their educational journey through the program. Midland Health says the curriculum will empower students with the skills and knowledge that is needed to excel in radiologic technology. Students will be participating in classroom and laboratory sessions at the Radiology Department in the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, formerly the West Campus, and also fulfill their clinical requirements at Midland Memorial Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Associates, and West Texas Orthopedics.

Midland Health says this reopening is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Midland Health and Midland College. As the program kicks off, both organizations look forward to producing a cohort of skilled professionals who will play a pivotal role in advancing medical imaging and patient care in the Midland community and beyond.