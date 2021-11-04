Midland Health partners with Community Children’s Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Starting Monday, Midland Health and Community Children’s Clinic will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to those between the ages of five and 11 at the Community Children’s Clinic, located at 1101 E Front Street.

This comes after the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control granted emergency approval for pediatric doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine earlier this week.

“The Pfizer vaccine that has now been approved for children is a different dosage from that that’s being given to adults. It’s important that we separate those administration processes to handle pediatric doses in pediatric settings,” said Midland Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Russell Meyers during a news conference earlier this week.

The clinic will be held on Monday afternoons and appointments are required. You may schedule an appointment for your child here or call 432-221-4VAX. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a screening form must be filled out prior to the appointment.

Additionally, Midland Health will continue to hold weekly vaccination clinics at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center for those 12-years of age and older.