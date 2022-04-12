MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release around 8:30 am this morning, the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center (formerly known as the West Campus) experienced a water outage. The outpatient center is currently without water because the main valve going into the campus failed.

The news release from Midland Health states that the hospital and the City of Midland are working around the clock to fix the water outage as soon as possible.

Midland Health recommends that if you have a scheduled visit at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, make sure to call ahead to your physician’s office with further questions.