MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Health Department is hosting a walk-in patient clinic starting today from 8 am to 10:30 am through Wednesday, July 20th to allow people living in the area to receive immunizations and vaccines.

Today, the clinic will stay open late until around 6 pm to ensure that patients receive their immunizations and vaccines from the Midland Health Department. This event will allow children preparing to go back to school to have a jump start on some of the vaccinations or immunizations they may need for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you can’t make it during the time that the clinic is open, you can make an appointment by calling the Midland Health Department at 432-681-7613.