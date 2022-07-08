MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland and Midland Health Department have teamed up to offer walk-in clinics and Saturday immunizations to ensure that students have access to vaccinations before heading back to school next month.

The following dates are offered for walk-in clinics and Saturday immunizations clinics by appointment.

Walk-In

Midland Health Department will see patients for walk-in immunizations Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 am- 10:30 am from July 11th -July 13th, and July 18th – July 20th.

Appointment Only

Saturday Immunization Clinics will be on July 30th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, and on August 20th, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm Appointments can be scheduled by calling 432-681-7613.

All clinics are held at the Midland Health Department located at 3303 W. Illinois Ave Ste 22