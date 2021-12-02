Midland Habitat for Humanity receives $2 Million Donation for largest affordable housing development during Giving Tuesday

MIDLAND Texas (Nexstar) – The largest oil producer in Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources donated more than 35 acres of land to Midland Habitat for Humanity that is valued at almost $2 million.

“At Pioneer, we have a long-standing belief in the importance of supporting the communites where our employees live and work, and our partnership with Midland Habitat for Humanity exemplifies that commitment,” said Pioneer Natural Resources President & Chief Operating Officer Rich Dealy.

This donation happened on Giving Tuesday.

“So, on this Giving Tuesday, we’re excited to make this donation of land to Midland Habitat for Humanity so it, along with Pioneer and its many other community supporters, can continue to make a lasting impact in the Midland Community,” say Dealy.

According to the press release, this is not the first time Pioneer has helped Midland Habitat for Humanity. Back in 2012 until now they have built six houses and giving it’s employees $437,000 to the agency and have donated thousands of hours in labor to help make the dream of home ownership attainable for those most in need.

“Pioneer’s donation will be the single largest land donation we have ever received and will allow us to build the largest subdivision we have ever built,” said Joey Hopkins, executive director of Midland Habitat for Humanity. “And that subdivision has the potential to be the largest affordable housing development in Midland.”