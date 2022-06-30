MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This week Midland Habitat for Humanity donated its 178th house in the history’s program. The home was funded by the Permian Basin Area Foundation and the Moriah Foundation.





According to a recent news release, Midland Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based non-profit organization that builds homes for low-income families in substandard housing. Homeowners that receive a home through MHFH, make house payments to Habitat with a 0% interest, and a 25-year mortgage and these house payments go into a fund to build more homes.

To receive a home through MHFH, the non-profit organization uses a rigorous qualifying process that includes progress from the application through homeownership. Participants involved contribute a minimum of 350 hours of “sweat equity” on the worksite and complete a homeownership education program.

After completing the necessary steps in the application process, candidates are then awarded a 0% interest mortgage, making homeownership a reality for families in the Permian Basin.