ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 194th house in program history to a deserving homeowner on Thursday, November 30th.

Located in the 400 block of Lindy Avenue, funding for the home was made available by the JC Ferguson Foundation and MHFH. The lot was made available for purchase by Ector County ISD at cost to MHFH.

Joey Hopkins, MHFH Executive Director, said “We are thrilled to have celebrated our third home dedication in Odessa this year! The growth of our program in Odessa is extremely important to us. We are truly grateful to have exceptional community partners like ECISD, the City of Odessa and the JC Ferguson Foundation.”

If you are interested in supporting MHFH’s efforts in the Permian Basin, please reach out to Jeff Meyers, Chief of Staff, at 432-686-8877. You can learn more about Midland Habitat for Humanity on their website here.