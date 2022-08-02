MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Late last week, Midland Habitat for Humanity donated its 181st home to a local family, continuing the nonprofit’s commitment to building affordable housing.

The home was made possible through the construction funded by Pioneer Natural Resources, one of the state’s largest oil and gas companies. Pioneer Natural Resources has donated now a total of 5 homes through its Midland agency.

“Habitat is very blessed to have wonderful community partners like Pioneer, and we are very thankful for their donation,” said Joey Hopkins, the organization’s executive director.

“Pioneer has been a faithful partner for many years, and through their partnership, countless lives have been changed by the transformational power of homeownership.”

According to a news release from the organization, Habitat uses what it calls a “partnership model” to help deserving, hard-working families realize the dream of home ownership.

Participants in the program contribute at least 350 hours of “sweat equity” at the worksite and complete a homeownership education program. Candidates that successfully complete the program are then awarded a zero-percent interest mortgage.

With its exploration operations solely based in the Permian Basin, Pioneer has been able to forge a lasting relationship with Midland Habitat for Humanity.

Last November, Pioneer donated more than 35 acres of land to the nonprofit valued at nearly $2 million. The gift marked the largest land donation Midland Habitat for Humanity had ever received.

“Habitat is the most effective organization in the Permian Basin in partnering with families to provide financial literacy and home ownership,” said Emily Statton-Smith, Vice President of Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors and Associate General Counsel at Pioneer Natural Resource.

“Pioneer has consistently provided land, funding, and volunteers to Habitat as our city continues to find solutions for rising home and mortgage costs.

“Together, we are changing families in the Permian Basin in meaningful and long-lasting ways,”