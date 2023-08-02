MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release from the City of Midland, on Wednesday, August 2nd at about 3:50pm, officers with Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival at the 100 block of E. Francis Avenue, personnel determined that the victim had been shot by his brother, Jason Ybarra Jr., 19, during an argument. Ybarra was apprehended at the scene and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you with further information as it becomes available.