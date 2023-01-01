MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 6:29 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said a girl, who was not identified by age or name, was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane when she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Mockingbird Lane.

The driver remained at the scene and the juvenile was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.