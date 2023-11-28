MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Folks gathered at Centennial Park on Tuesday for Midland’s annual “Mistletoe Market”.

Concluding at 9:00, the event featured all sorts of food trucks and vendors, as well as plenty of entertainment options, and the chance to get pictures with Santa.

However, the real showstopper was the lighting of the Christmas tree that took place. ABC Big 2 News spoke with the Centennial Parks Executive Director Stephanie Martin about getting to put on the event.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with the City of Midland and to bring the market component to the Christmas tree lighting,” said Martin. “Just something to add and continue building on to it, and we get to partner with the City to bring something like this to the community, how exciting is that.”

She also says the market also served as a great way to bring local non-profits like Leadership Midland into focus, as well as local small businesses that people may not be aware of.