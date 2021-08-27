Midland fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives are back in custody this week. Joshua Dee Daniels, of Midland, was arrested August 23 in Aransas Pass. David Ramirez Mojica, of Midland, was arrested August 24 in Midland.

Joshua Dee Daniels, 39, was arrested after turning himself into the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Daniels was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List on July 21. Daniels had been wanted since January 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from Midland. A warrant for sexual assault was also issued in December 2020 by the Aransas Pass Police Department.

In 2008 and 2009, Daniels was convicted on 11 counts of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault against a public servant, and was sentenced to 25 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was released on parole in 2018.

David Ramirez Mojica, 50, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Mojica was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List on August 20. Mojica had been wanted since September 2020, when he violated his parole, and a warrant was issued. Warrants were also issued in February and March 2021, for possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping/failure to appear by the Ector County and Scurry County sheriff’s offices.

In 2006, Mojica was convicted on four counts of aggravated robbery and received 20 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2018. In August 2020, Mojica was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Scurry County.