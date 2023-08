MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland fire has displaced three people, according to a news release from the City of Midland.

Around 5:20 p.m. on August 25, crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Baumann Avenue. Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom because of an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross is helping the family impacted and no injuries were reported.