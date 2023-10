MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday morning that left five people displaced.

According to the City of Midland, the fire started around 8:15 a.m. on October 5 in the 9800 block of WCR 54. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting those impacted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.